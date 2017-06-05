Chinese president's visit to Kazakhst...

Chinese president's visit to Kazakhstan to boost bilateral ties, SCO development

A senior Chinese diplomat said on Monday that President Xi Jinping 's visit to Kazakhstan this week will help to advance bilateral ties and the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization . From June 7 to 10, Xi will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan, attend the 17th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State and the opening ceremony of the World Expo in Astana.

