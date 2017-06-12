Chinese Automaker JAC Motors Exhibite...

Chinese Automaker JAC Motors Exhibited at Expo 2017 Held in Kazakhstan

Echoing the theme of China Pavilion, "Future Energy, Green Silk Road", JAC also took the opportunity to exhibit their latest green energy vehicle technologies and concepts. As an important nation along the corridor, Kazakhstan connects China with Central Europe via "the Belt and Road" economic zone.

Chicago, IL

