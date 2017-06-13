China says Xi-Sharif met several times at Sco, but mum over bilateral meeting By K J M Varma
Beijing, Jun 12 China today rejected as "nonsense" reports about President Xi Jinping not meeting Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Astana following the murder of two Chinese in Balochistan and said the two leaders met several times during the summit. "I can tell you that during the seventeenth SCO heads of state meeting, President Xi met with Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif several times," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said but did not say whether they had a bilateral meeting.
