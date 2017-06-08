China, Kazakhstan to further integrate development strategies as ties flourish

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Kazakh counterpart, Nursultan Nazarbayev, vowed Thursday to accelerate the alignment of their countries' respective development policies and push bilateral ties to a higher level. During their talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana, the two presidents agreed to further integrate the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Kazakhstan's development strategy of "Nurly Zhol," or "Bright Path" in the Kazakh language.

