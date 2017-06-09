China, Kazakhstan move closer with Belt & Road cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping's current visit to Kazakhstan will lift bilateral relations to a new height and inject fresh impetus into cooperation along the Belt and Road. On Thursday, Xi held talks with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to take stock of achievements the two countries have made since they forged diplomatic ties 25 years ago and to chart the course for future cooperation -- especially on the Belt and Road Initiative and Kazakhstan's new economic policy of the "Nurly Zhol," or "Bright Path."

