Arpine Hovhannisyan receives Ambassador of Timur Urazayev
On June 12, the RA NA Deputy Speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazayev. The RA NA Deputy Speaker highly assessed the current level of the parliamentary relations between Armenia and Kazakhstan and especially highlighted the Ambassador's contribution to the expansion and deepening of bilateral relations.
