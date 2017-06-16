Arpine Hovhannisyan receives Ambassad...

Arpine Hovhannisyan receives Ambassador of Timur Urazayev

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Al+ Armenia

On June 12, the RA NA Deputy Speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazayev. The RA NA Deputy Speaker highly assessed the current level of the parliamentary relations between Armenia and Kazakhstan and especially highlighted the Ambassador's contribution to the expansion and deepening of bilateral relations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al+ Armenia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 7
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 281,747,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC