Armenia's Parliament Speaker: 'I expect the balanced...

"I expect the balanced and reserved stance of the Kazakh side on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict consonant with the position of the OSCE Minsk Group," Speaker of Armenia's National Assembly Ara Babloyan said at the meeting with Nurlan Nigmatulin, the Speaker of the Mazhilis of Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in Seoul. As the press service of the Armenian Parliament reports, Mr. Babloyan congratulated Kazakhstan on joining the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member and expressed hope that the two countries will continue the constructive cooperation in the UN, as well as in different international and regional structures.

