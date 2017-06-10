Armenia's Parliament Speaker: 'I expe...

Armenia's Parliament Speaker: 'I expect the balanced...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Groong

"I expect the balanced and reserved stance of the Kazakh side on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict consonant with the position of the OSCE Minsk Group," Speaker of Armenia's National Assembly Ara Babloyan said at the meeting with Nurlan Nigmatulin, the Speaker of the Mazhilis of Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in Seoul. As the press service of the Armenian Parliament reports, Mr. Babloyan congratulated Kazakhstan on joining the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member and expressed hope that the two countries will continue the constructive cooperation in the UN, as well as in different international and regional structures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 7
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,582 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC