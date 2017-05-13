Ara Babloyan Receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia
On June 5, the RA NA President Ara Babloyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazayev. Welcoming the Ambassador in the parliament, the RA NA President expressed hope that Mr Urazayev will continue his activities directed to the development and deepening of the relations between the two countries.
