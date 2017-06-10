Al Muraikhi visits Expo Astana 2017

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi visited Qatar's pavilion at Astana Expo 2017, yesterday. Al Muraikhi attended the function along with Kazakhstan's Vice-Minister of National Economy, Bakenov Ernar Bakytzhanovich; Qatar's Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Ahmed bin Ali Al Tamimi; Astana Expo President Akhmetzhan Yessimov; staff of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce's committee on preparation for participation in the exhibition; official delegations from participating countries; and media personalities.

