[email protected]: The first Eurasian hackathon on AI for longevity to launch
Insilico Medicine, Mail.Ru Group and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan to organize the first Eurasian Machine Learning hackathon to combat aging and age-related diseases IMAGE: Insilico Medicine, Mail.Ru Group in collaboration with the center for electronic health of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan to organize the first Eurasian hackathon on machine... view Wednesday, 14th of June, 2017, Baltimore, MD, Insilico Medicine, Mail.Ru Group in collaboration with the center for electronic health of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan to organize the first Eurasian hackathon on machine learning on aging and longevity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|7
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC