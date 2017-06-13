[email protected]: The first Eurasia...

[email protected]: The first Eurasian hackathon on AI for longevity to launch

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: EurekAlert!

Insilico Medicine, Mail.Ru Group and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan to organize the first Eurasian Machine Learning hackathon to combat aging and age-related diseases IMAGE: Insilico Medicine, Mail.Ru Group in collaboration with the center for electronic health of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan to organize the first Eurasian hackathon on machine... view Wednesday, 14th of June, 2017, Baltimore, MD, Insilico Medicine, Mail.Ru Group in collaboration with the center for electronic health of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan to organize the first Eurasian hackathon on machine learning on aging and longevity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 7
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,820,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC