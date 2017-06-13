Insilico Medicine, Mail.Ru Group and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan to organize the first Eurasian Machine Learning hackathon to combat aging and age-related diseases IMAGE: Insilico Medicine, Mail.Ru Group in collaboration with the center for electronic health of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan to organize the first Eurasian hackathon on machine... view Wednesday, 14th of June, 2017, Baltimore, MD, Insilico Medicine, Mail.Ru Group in collaboration with the center for electronic health of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan to organize the first Eurasian hackathon on machine learning on aging and longevity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.