A file picture of Chinese tourists shopping on the border with Kazakhstan. Photo: Handout

State media reported that stopovers visas were available to Chinese visitors to the Central Asian country, but officials say the travel permits have yet to be offered China has told its citizens travelling to Kazakhstan they must have a proper visa amid confusion over the paperwork needed to visit the Central Asian country, state media reported. The Kazakh authorities announced earlier this month that Chinese visitors stopping over in the cities of Almaty and Astana would be granted a 72-hour transit visa, provided they could prove they had tickets to fly out of the country within three days.

