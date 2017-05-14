17:28 Astana braces for EXPO 2017

Astana braces for EXPO 2017

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has chaired the government meeting to discuss preparations for the EXPO 2017 which will open on June 10. Head of the President's Office Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, Secretary of the Security Council Vladimir Zhumakanov, Prosecutor General Zhakip Assanov, Director of the State Guard Service Amantai Kurenbekov, Minister of Defense Saken Zhasuzakov, Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev, CEO of Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov and first Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee Samat Abish and other top officials were in attendance. These subscription fees are for private individuals only.

