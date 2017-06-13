17:07 Astana Economic Forum held with...

17:07 Astana Economic Forum held with PM Sagintayev in attendance

Thursday Read more: AkiPress

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev opened the Astana Economic Forum on June 15 with the welcoming speech. Forum is held for the 10th time and this year it is held at the same time with EXPO-2017, Sagintayev noted.

