17:05 Nazarbayev meets with SCO defense ministers

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Ministers of Defense of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states on June 7 in Astana. Defense Ministers of Kazakhstan Saken Zhassuzakov, China Chang Wanquan, Russia Sergey Shoygu, Tajikistan Mirzo Sherali, Uzbekistan Qobul Berdiyev, Chief of the General Staff of Kyrgyzstan Rayimberdi Duishenbiyev and SCO Secretary-General Rashid Alimov attended the meeting.

Chicago, IL

