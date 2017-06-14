17:05 Nazarbayev meets with SCO defense ministers

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Ministers of Defense of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states on June 7 in Astana. Defense Ministers of Kazakhstan Saken Zhassuzakov, China Chang Wanquan, Russia Sergey Shoygu, Tajikistan Mirzo Sherali, Uzbekistan Qobul Berdiyev, Chief of the General Staff of Kyrgyzstan Rayimberdi Duishenbiyev and SCO Secretary-General Rashid Alimov attended the meeting.

