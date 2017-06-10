17:00 Kazakh-Belarus trade turnover grows 37% in Jan-Apr

Astana hosted the 13th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Ukraine Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation June 14-16 under co-chairmanship of the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities of Ukraine Hennadiy Zubko. Governmental delegations of Kazakhstan and Ukraine discussed issues of further development of the bilateral trade, economic and investment partnership of the two countries in the spheres of economy, energy, transport and logistics, AIC, tourism, civil aviation, primeminister.kz reported.

