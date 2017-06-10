16:19 EBRD finances better street lig...

16:19 EBRD finances better street lighting in two cities in East Kazakhstan

Friday Jun 23

The EBRD is increasing its support for municipalities in wider areas of Kazakhstan with a new investment signed on the side lines of the 30th Foreign Investors' Council meeting in Astana this week, the EBRD reported. The loans will finance investments in improvements of street lighting which will have a tangible impact on the quality of people's lives.

