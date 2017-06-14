16:16 Kazakh PM, UNIDO chief discuss reforms in Kazakhstan

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met on June 12 with Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization LI Yong, the press office of the Kazakh PM reported. During the meeting, issues of cooperation in the implementation of five institutional reforms of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, accelerated technological modernization of the economy of Kazakhstan, the State Program for Industrial and Innovative Development within the framework of a special agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and UNIDO were discussed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.