15:53 Hollywood actor Jackie Chan to open film festival in Astana

Hollywood actor Jackie Chan to open film festival in Astana

Monday Jun 5

Hollywood actor Jackie Chan will be the star guest of the Chinese Film Festival in Astana that hosts EXPO 2017 starting from June 10. Organizers of the festival are Kazakhstan TV Channel, the China's State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, China film group, and Kazakhtelefilm. The event is backed by the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Chicago, IL

