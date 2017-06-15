15:53 Hollywood actor Jackie Chan to open film festival in Astana
Hollywood actor Jackie Chan will be the star guest of the Chinese Film Festival in Astana that hosts EXPO 2017 starting from June 10. Organizers of the festival are Kazakhstan TV Channel, the China's State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, China film group, and Kazakhtelefilm. The event is backed by the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|7
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC