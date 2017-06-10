14:53 Nazarbayev welcomes President o...

14:53 Nazarbayev welcomes President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Astana

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: AkiPress

Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev greeting President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Astana thanked him for accepting the invitation to participate in the opening of EXPO-2017 international exhibition in Astana. "The meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has reached completion, and it resulted in the admission of two new states to the Organization - India and Pakistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 7
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,633 • Total comments across all topics: 281,698,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC