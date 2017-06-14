14:15 Nazarbayev cuts ribbon at 5-star hotel opening in Astana

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on June 3 took part in the opening ceremony of the Ritz-Carlton, first five-star international hotel in Astana, which is located in the building of the Talan Towers multifunctional complex, the press service of the President reported. Nazarbayev said: "On the eve of the international exhibition EXPO-2017, the capital city's residents received another gift: it is the Ritz-Carlton, a high-class world-class hotel, which was built in a short period of time using advanced technologies and standards.

