14:15 Nazarbayev cuts ribbon at 5-sta...

14:15 Nazarbayev cuts ribbon at 5-star hotel opening in Astana

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: AkiPress

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on June 3 took part in the opening ceremony of the Ritz-Carlton, first five-star international hotel in Astana, which is located in the building of the Talan Towers multifunctional complex, the press service of the President reported. Nazarbayev said: "On the eve of the international exhibition EXPO-2017, the capital city's residents received another gift: it is the Ritz-Carlton, a high-class world-class hotel, which was built in a short period of time using advanced technologies and standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 7
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,128 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC