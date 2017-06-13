13:49 DP World, Kazakhstan to build port system for Eurasian corridor
Two Memorandums of Understanding were signed between global trade enabler DP World and the Kazakhstan government for the development of a Port Community System and to integrate customs processes ahead of the Astana Economic Forum today. PCS is a one stop electronic platform developed by DP World company Dubai Trade, that enables the exchange of information between organisations involved in maritime, inland and airport processes.
