13:05 Astana hosts Kazakh-American business forum

Astana hosted a Kazakh-American business forum June 14 with the participation of the executives of major American corporations such as General Electric, Coca-Cola, Pfizer, MasterCard, Citi, Dell EMC, EBRD, IBM, Autodesk and others, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. During the forum, Kazah Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov spoke about the progressive development of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.

