12:56 President of Finland pays official visit to Astana

He arrived at Astana international airport on June 19 and was welcomed by Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Galymzhan Koishybayev, Kazakh Ambassador to Finland Murat Nurtleuov and his Finnish counterpart Ilkka Risnen. Finnish President is expected to meet with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, representatives of Finnish business circles working in Kazakhstan.

