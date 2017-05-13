11:19 Chinese President Xi Jinping to Xi Jinping to visit Kazakhstan for SCO summit, EXPO

11:19 Chinese President Xi Jinping to...

Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Kazakhstan for SCO summit, EXPO

Thursday Jun 1 Read more: AkiPress

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan from June 7 to 10, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday. Xi is invited by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said in a statement, Xinhua state news agency reported.

Chicago, IL

