11:06 Astana life expectancy grows to...

11:06 Astana life expectancy grows to 75 years: Mayor

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AkiPress

Amid world Expo going on in Astana, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the city's mayor Asset Issekeshev to discuss how the implementation of tasks associated with the development of the capital was going. Issekeshev delivered a report on execution of orders given at the meeting on Astana development in April this year and on activities in the field of law enforcement and improvement of the city's infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 7
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC