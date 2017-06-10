11:06 Astana life expectancy grows to 75 years: Mayor

Amid world Expo going on in Astana, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the city's mayor Asset Issekeshev to discuss how the implementation of tasks associated with the development of the capital was going. Issekeshev delivered a report on execution of orders given at the meeting on Astana development in April this year and on activities in the field of law enforcement and improvement of the city's infrastructure.

