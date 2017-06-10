10:29 Eurasian Media Forum opens in A...

10:29 Eurasian Media Forum opens in Astana

Thursday Jun 22

Eurasian Media Forum themed "Win-Win Scenario" opened in the EXPO congress center in Astana on June 23. Gulshara Abdykhalikova, State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Akhmetzhan Yessimov, "Astana EXPO-2017" Chairman of Board, delivered welcoming speeches. Abdykhalikova read out the address of the Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

