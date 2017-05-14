Xi calls for strengthened strategic c...

Xi calls for strengthened strategic coordination between China, Kazakhstan

President Xi Jinping said Sunday that China is willing to strengthen strategic coordination and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan. Xi made the remarks when meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev, who is in Beijing to attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation on Sunday and Monday.

