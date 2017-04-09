Uzbek, Kazakh presidents hold working...

Uzbek, Kazakh presidents hold working meeting

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed the issues of implementing the Uzbek-Kazakh agreements during a working meeting in the South Kazakhstan region, the Uzbekistan National News Agency reported. Earlier, President Mirziyoyev paid the state visit to Kazakhstan on March 22-23, 2017.

