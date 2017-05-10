'U...U OaO O© O O Uoe O U O1O U....

'U...U OaO O O O Uoe O U O1O U...O ' OaO3OaU O U Usu O O U U...U ...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Al Bawaba

Acting Director General of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority - has welcomed a delegation from the Republic of Kazakhstan to Al Twar branch of Dubai Public Library, including His Excellency Ualiyev Kuatzhan, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan; His Excellency Kairat Lama Sharif, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE; His Excellency Madiyar Menilbekov, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Dubai; and His Excellency Zhanat Seidumanov, Director of the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 7
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,604 • Total comments across all topics: 280,969,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC