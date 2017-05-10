TransContainer increased 3-month RAS net profit 2.35 times

RAS net profit of PJSC TransContainer for Q1 2017 increased 2.35 times to RUB 1.237 billion from RUB 526.993 million for the same period in 2016, the company reported. Revenue increased by 26.8% to RUB 13.922 billion from RUB 10.98 billion, sales profit 2.09 times to RUB 1.377 billion from RUB 657.587 million, pre-tax profit 2.22 times to RUB 1.514 billion from RUB 681.96 million.

