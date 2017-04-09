OPEC Teaches World's Top Uranium Mine...

OPEC Teaches World's Top Uranium Miner How to Handle Price Crash

Read more: The Washington Post

Kazakhstan, which mines almost 40 percent of the world's uranium, thinks it has the market heft to function as a one-nation OPEC for the nuclear fuel. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, whose 13 members also pump about 40 percent of global output, is an "example" in the way it's used its size to pursue higher pricing, according to Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, which owns the state's 100 percent stake in uranium producer Kazatomprom.

Chicago, IL

