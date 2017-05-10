OLISOL Petroleum Limited demands calling the Extraordinary General...

OLISOL Petroleum Limited today announces that on May 23, 2017, having more than 10% shareholding in Tethys Petroleum Limited , the Company exercised its right according to the paragraph 35 of Tethys' Articles of Association having demanded from Board of Directors to call Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting at Tethys. The Company proposed having EGM on the same day and at the same place as the upcoming Annual General Shareholders Meeting of Tethys.

