OLISOL Petroleum Limited demands call...

OLISOL Petroleum Limited demands calling the Extraordinary General...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

OLISOL Petroleum Limited today announces that on May 23, 2017, having more than 10% shareholding in Tethys Petroleum Limited , the Company exercised its right according to the paragraph 35 of Tethys' Articles of Association having demanded from Board of Directors to call Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting at Tethys. The Company proposed having EGM on the same day and at the same place as the upcoming Annual General Shareholders Meeting of Tethys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 7
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,808 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC