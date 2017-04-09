Malaysia And Kazakhstan Meets For The Third Joint Trade Committee Meeting, Kuala Lumpur
The Third Joint Trade Committee Meeting between Malaysia and Kazakhstan was held today in Kuala Lumpur. YB Dato' Seri Ong Ka Chuan, the Second Minister of International Trade and Industry jointly co-chaired this meeting with His Excellency Ruslan Dalenov, the First Vice Minister of National Economy, Republic of Kazakhstan.
