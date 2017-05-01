Listen to podcast with filmmaker Dana...

Listen to podcast with filmmaker Dana Ziyasheva about feature film Defenders of Life

Monday May 1 Read more: Hispanicmpr.com

A podcast interview with filmmaker Dana Ziyasheva, is available in the Podcast Section of Hispanic Marketing & Public Relations, HispanicMPR.com. During the podcast, she discusses the film Defenders of Life with Elena del Valle, host of the HispanicMPR.com podcast.

