Kazakhstan planted spring spiked grains throughout nearly 4 mln ha
As of May 20, Kazakhstan planted spring spiked grains throughout the areas of 3.95 mln ha , a decrease of 5% compared with the figures on the same date in 2016, reported the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan on May 23. According to the updated figures of the Ministry, the expected planted areas under spring spiked grains in the country in 2017 will reduce by 2.3% compared with 2016, and total 14.327 mln ha. Also, Kazakh agrarians continued planting corn and rice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agricultural Market.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|7
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC