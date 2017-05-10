Kazakhstan plans to supply agricultur...

Kazakhstan plans to supply agricultural products to the United Arab Emirates

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Agricultural Market

Kazakhstan plans to supply lentils, peas, barley and feed corn on the market of the United Arab Emirates, declared the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken", Nurzhan Altaev on May 22. Also, N.Altaev added that there will be signed two agreements providing creation of a joint business council "UAE-Kazakhstan", as well as development of investment and trade opportunities between the UAE and Kazakhstan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agricultural Market.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 7
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,808 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC