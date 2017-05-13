Kazakhstan: Law on Religious Clothing...

Kazakhstan: Law on Religious Clothing in the Works

The government in Kazakhstan looks set to intensify its war on what it dubs "non-traditional Islam" by drafting laws banning clothing and other attributes adopted by ultra-orthodox Muslims. Almaty TV reported this week that a law that could be presented in parliament later this year envisions restrictions on wearing certain types of black clothes and trousers with ankle-length hems.

Chicago, IL

