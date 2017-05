Kazakhstan: Journalist, Media Rights Activist Stabbed

The head of a media rights group in Kazakhstan has been stabbed as he was on his way for discussions with a diplomat and international media experts about shrinking press freedoms in the country. The head of civil society group Ar.Rukh.Khak, Bahytzhan Toregozhina, wrote on her Facebook account that Ramazan Yesergepov, 61, was on an overnight train from Almaty to Astana on May 14 when the attack took place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.