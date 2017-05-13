Kazakhstan, an unlikely purveyor of p...

Kazakhstan, an unlikely purveyor of peace

With North Korea and Iran pushing the world towards Armageddon, there is one former nuclear power that has shown a measure of responsibility in the nuclear arena, and continues to be a catalyst for peace in the violent region of Central Asia. Kazakhstan gave up its nuclear weapons in the 1990s and has forged a reputation as an example of nonproliferation for the world.

Chicago, IL

