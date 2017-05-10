Kazakh Journalist Accuses Authorities Of Involvement In Stabbing

A Kazakh journalist and civic activist has accused authorities of involvement in his stabbing as he was traveling by train to meet European officials to discuss media freedoms in the Central Asian state. Ramazan Yesergepov made the comments in Almaty, the country's economic hub and largest city, where he was receiving medical treatment after being transferred on May 16 from a hospital in the southern city of Shu.

