Kazakh c.bank to seek legal evaluatio...

Kazakh c.bank to seek legal evaluation of investing in IBA bonds

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Reuters

May 24 Kazakhstan's state-managed pension fund invested $250 million in Azerbaijan's now troubled state-run bank IBA, and Kazakhstan's central bank will seek legal evaluation of this investment decision, central bank head Daniyar Akishev said on Wednesday. The International Bank of Azerbaijan, the country's biggest lender, suspended payments on some liabilities and said last week it was seeking support to restructure more than $3 billion of debt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 7
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,808 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC