Kazakh c.bank to seek legal evaluation of investing in IBA bonds

May 24 Kazakhstan's state-managed pension fund invested $250 million in Azerbaijan's now troubled state-run bank IBA, and Kazakhstan's central bank will seek legal evaluation of this investment decision, central bank head Daniyar Akishev said on Wednesday. The International Bank of Azerbaijan, the country's biggest lender, suspended payments on some liabilities and said last week it was seeking support to restructure more than $3 billion of debt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.