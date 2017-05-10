In January-March, Kazakhstan increase...

In January-March, Kazakhstan increased mutual trade with the EAEU countries

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Agricultural Market

In January-March of 2017, the mutual trade of Kazakhstan with countries of the Eurasian Economic Union totaled 3.747 bln USD, an increase of 40.5% compared with the same period in 2016, declared the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan on May 12. At the same time, the structure of goods supply from the EAEU countries also included animal and vegetable products and finished food products .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agricultural Market.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 7
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,999 • Total comments across all topics: 281,033,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC