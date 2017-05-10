In January-March, Kazakhstan increased mutual trade with the EAEU countries

In January-March of 2017, the mutual trade of Kazakhstan with countries of the Eurasian Economic Union totaled 3.747 bln USD, an increase of 40.5% compared with the same period in 2016, declared the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan on May 12. At the same time, the structure of goods supply from the EAEU countries also included animal and vegetable products and finished food products .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agricultural Market.