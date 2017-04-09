In January-February, Kazakhstan exported goods to the EAEU at 2.58 bln USD
In January-February of 2017, Kazakhstan supplied goods on the market the Eurasian Economic Union at the sum of 2.582 bln USD, an increase of 56% compared with the same period in 2016, declared the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan on April 13. According to the announcement, the export structure of Kazakh goods mainly includes the products of animal and vegetable origin, as well as finished food products .
