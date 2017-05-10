In 2017, Kazakhstan exported more than 487 thsd tonnes of flour

In January-March of 2017, the export volumes of Kazakh wheat and wheat-rye flour totaled 487.2 thsd tonnes at the sum of 99.4 mln USD, a decrease of 7.7% compared with the figures in January-March of 2016, declared the State Revenue Committee at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In particular, Afghanistan imported 330 thsd tonnes of Kazakh flour at 69.8 mln USD.

