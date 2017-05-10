Home covered with Kazakh leader's pho...

Home covered with Kazakh leader's photo delays eviction

Friday May 12 Read more: BBC News

Nesipkul Uyabaeva plastered the outside walls of her house in Astana with images of the Kazakh president to stop it from being demolished It's known for vast mineral resources and being a focal meeting point for Syria peace talks, but this time a rebellious Kazakh woman is the centre of her country's attention. To deter authorities from demolishing her home in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana, 52 year-old Nesipkul Uyabaeva plastered its outside walls with 91 portraits of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

