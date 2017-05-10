Home covered with Kazakh leader's photo delays eviction
Nesipkul Uyabaeva plastered the outside walls of her house in Astana with images of the Kazakh president to stop it from being demolished It's known for vast mineral resources and being a focal meeting point for Syria peace talks, but this time a rebellious Kazakh woman is the centre of her country's attention. To deter authorities from demolishing her home in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana, 52 year-old Nesipkul Uyabaeva plastered its outside walls with 91 portraits of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|7
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
