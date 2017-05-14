Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Foundation ...

Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Foundation of First President of Kazakhstan sign MoU [PHOTO]

Tuesday May 2

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation inked a memorandum of understanding on cooperation. The MoU was undersigned by Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov and Executive Director of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Kanat Jumabayev.

Chicago, IL

