Gennady Golovkin Receives Highest Honor From The IBF
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. The International Boxing Federation bestowed its highest honor, the Jersey Joe Walcott Award, representing the IBF Fighter of the Year, to pound for pound superstar and unified World Middleweight Champion GENNADY "GGG" GOLOVKIN this week during its 34th annual convention at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
