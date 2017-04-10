17:20 Samruk-Kazyna companies sign several agreements in China

Portfolio companies of Samruk-Kazyna JSC have signed several agreements with Chinese partners as part of the official visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to China, the state welfare fund said in a release. In Beijing, Massalsky Mining and Processing Plant LLP and China National Technical Import and Export Corporation signed two agreements for the construction of a mining and metallurgical complex at the Massalskoe titanium magnetite deposit in the Akmola region.

