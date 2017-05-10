17:14 First Deputy Prosecutor General...

17:14 First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Johann Merkel dismissed

Wednesday May 17 Read more: AkiPress

First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Johann Merkel was dismissed from the post to be appointed as a member of the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the President said May 17. Earlier, Nikolai Belorukov was released from the post of a member of the Constitutional Council by Nazarbayev in connection with the expiration of his term of office. Merkel's professional profile includes the posts of the prosecutor of the city of Sarani, the prosecutor of the Turgai region, the first deputy prosecutor of Almaty city.

Chicago, IL

