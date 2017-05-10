17:14 First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Johann Merkel dismissed
First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Johann Merkel was dismissed from the post to be appointed as a member of the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the President said May 17. Earlier, Nikolai Belorukov was released from the post of a member of the Constitutional Council by Nazarbayev in connection with the expiration of his term of office. Merkel's professional profile includes the posts of the prosecutor of the city of Sarani, the prosecutor of the Turgai region, the first deputy prosecutor of Almaty city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|7
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC