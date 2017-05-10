16:44 Kazakhstan joins Hague Conference on Private International Law
President of Kazakhstan has ratified the Charter of the Hague Conference on Private International Law on May 16, the Akorda said. The ratification means Kazakhstan joined the Hague Conference on Private International Law, which groups 81 countries and the European Union.
