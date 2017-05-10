16:44 Kazakhstan joins Hague Conferen...

16:44 Kazakhstan joins Hague Conference on Private International Law

Wednesday May 17

President of Kazakhstan has ratified the Charter of the Hague Conference on Private International Law on May 16, the Akorda said. The ratification means Kazakhstan joined the Hague Conference on Private International Law, which groups 81 countries and the European Union.

